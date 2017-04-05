National Crime Victims Rights Week: Walk of Hope, vigil held in remembrance of victims

Strength, resilience and justice were the focus of Tuesday’s Walk of Hope and Vigil held downtown “in honor of victims lost to crime and their families.” The activities were hosted by Shelter Agencies for Families in East Texas in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 2-8.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is designed to bring “awareness of victims’ rights and services, highlighting local programs, celebrating progress achieved, and honoring victims and the professionals who serve them,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime.

NCVRW was created as a reflection of the vision for the future in which all victims are strengthened by the response they receive, organizations’ resilient in response to challenges, and communities’ ability to seek collective justice and healing, noted 8th Judicial District Attorney Will Ramsay while addressing the crowd of about 100 people who joined together on Celebration Plaza starting at 5 p.m. for a Walk of Hope, vigil and ceremony.

“That means strength, resilience and justice — three awesome, incredible words,” he said, noting he personally can attest that victims and families of crime victims present exhibit all of three qualities, even when they feel at their most vulnerable. He acknowledged that at some point many have felt like they don’t have the strength to endure or resilience to carry on in a world that may seem void of justice and will never be the same.

Ramsay said the struggle is to know what to say to loved ones or victims of crimes in the wake of tragedy. He does not tell them, “It will all be OK.”

“Regardless of how you feel, I need you to know there is hope. I say this not because it’s listed in books, but because of the faces in this crowd. Regardless of how you feel in these three areas, you are encouraging people. A number of you pray for the people who brought tragedy into your life and each of you smiling at me in my office solidifies that hope,” Ramsay said.

Hope can be found in nature around us. The birds chirping before sunrise is God’s promise that through everything there is hope — the sun will rise. The moon each night reflecting the light of an unseen sun, the promise of sustaining daylight that upon the morning will light the darkness is hope — just as there’s hope for the seemingly endless and impenetrable darkness that people experience during and following a tragedy.

“Look around you. People are not just giving off light. You are reflections of hope. You may feel like it’s night time, but daylight is a persistent reality. You are reflections of hope for people — hope and light,” Ramsay said. “Regardless, like spring weather and blooms on flowers, there is hope. You reflect that hope to those around you. That’s why we are here tonight.”

Originally, candles were scheduled to be lit by those gathered as a beacon of hope for victims and their families, and to remember those lost. Candles were distributed. However, due to unexpected winds, it was determined the candles would not be lit as a safety precaution. A moment of silence was held, however, to remember and in honor of crime victims.

This year’s ceremony honored five individuals whose deaths in Hopkins County over the last few years were the result of violent crimes: Jessica “Tyler” Crayton, Gary Maynard, Enrique Mendoza, Jonathan Trahern Young and Jesse Vasquez. Their families were invited to the stage to speak or remember their loved ones.

Millie Townsend stood for her daughter, Jessica “Tyler” Crayton, who she noted was”brutally beaten, stabbed and had her throat slashed” by her husband. However, she said God took that terrible thing and helped her stand victorious. She said her son-in-law was sentenced to 50 years in prison. She writes to him every week.

Zina Young stood in honor of her son Jonathan Trahan Young.

Sherry Maynard said her life was changed forever when her husband, Gary Maynard, was murdered in their home on Nov. 14, 2014. “Hopefully, the people who did this have had a chance to change their lives and will.”

Angela Speakman, a SAFE-T case manager and prevention coordinator, stood for Enrique Mendoza’s family who was unable to attend Tuesday’s NCVRW event.

Jesse Vasquez’s daughter Aaliyah Vasquez and mother Mary Garcia, accompanied by SAFE-T case manager outreach staff member Lisha Arrendondo Osornio, stood in his honor.

Speakman also directed those present to the three red standing cutouts placed just before the stage. The exhibits are part of the Silent Witness Program started in 1990 in Minnesota, with Texas adopting the program upon learning of it. The red life-size cutout srepresent children and women murdered during domestic violence. Each contains the name and information about someone in East Texas who was a victim of domestic violence, an awareness message.

The silent witnesses were for a 14-year-old who died in 1998 in Mount Pleasant, a 27-year-old who died in 2000 in Mount Pleasant and a 28-year-old who died in 1999 in Naples. She encouraged each person to walk by and read about each of those individuals.

Each person who attended was also given a purple ribbon to wear this week in support of NCVRW and victims, and a brochure with information about services available though SAFE-T for victims and families affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Tuesday evening ceremony also included awards given to three local individuals in appreciation for the “vital service they provide to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.” DA Ramsay was recognized for his office’s continued efforts to prosecute violent cases and services to victims. SAFE-T Director of Sexual Assault Services Mary Ferguson noted one case in which a victim had recanted. The DA’s office continued prosecution in the case.

“The perpetrator was found guilty. We are fortunate to have a this district attorney and the assistant district attorneys we have here,” Ferguson said.

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom was also presented with an award for his continued efforts to “challenge our community to respond to family and domestic violence.” He was noted for his patience with and compassion for victims of domestic violence and sexual assaults. On one occasion, a female victim was having to prepare her own divorce, but was missing some paperwork; he told her what was needed and when she had completed all of the required steps “gave her her divorce.”

Hopkins County Court-At-Law Judge Amy Smith also received an award, not only for her work on the bench as cases involving SAFE-T clients are presented in her court, but also for writing documents submitted at the state level regarding civil rights.