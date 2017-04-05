Math teacher arrested on meth charge

A Sulphur Springs Independent School District eighth-grade math teacher was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance.

SSISD police received a tip about the teacher having drugs and followed up on the information. Officers contacted the teacher who “owned up” to having methamphetamine in her bag, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jay Sanders.

SSISD police, assisted by the Sulphur Springs Police Department, arrested Sarah Elizabeth Frazier, 36, a teacher at Sulphur Springs Middle School, for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of methamphetamine, according to the jail report.

Sanders said the woman is being held on third-degree felony charges of possession of between one and four grams of the controlled substance.

SSISD Assistant Superintendent Rusty Hardin said the teacher is no longer employed by the school district.

The investigation into the possession of methamphetamine is being handled by the Sulphur Springs Police Department.