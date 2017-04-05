C-P One-Act Play advanced to bi-district

Como-Pickton High School’s one-act play advanced from district to bi-district competition, netting awards for at least five students.

Hannah Anderson was named Best Actress for her portrayal of Lenny Magrath in the school’s performance of Beth Henley’s “Crimes of the Heart” in the 13-3A district One-Act Play competition March 8. Then, was named to the All-Star Cast at the bi-district meet, also held at Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana.

Madison Jennings was named to the All-Star Cast for her portrayal as Babe Botrelle at both the March 8 district contest and the March 22 bi-district OAP competition.

Jessica Mares received a Technical Award for lighting at the district OAP contest.

At the bi-district OAP contest, Angela Baxley was named to Honorable Mention All-Star Cast for her role as Chick Boyle in the school’s production.

Xochitl Ramirez was given a Technical Award in her capacity as stage manager at the March 22 bi-district OAP competition.

Other cast members who helped C-PHS advance from district to bi-district competition include Brendyn Andrews as Doc Porter, Samantha Gallo as Meg Magrath and Jake Anderson as Barnette Lloyd. Additional crew members helping in the production included Vicki Murillo, Jacquelin Salazar, Makayla Teer, Presli Cummings, Ronnie Walker and Juan Monterosso. CPHS teacher Bobby Mays served as director.