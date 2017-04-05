City council suspends Oncor rate change

With only six action items on the agenda for the regular monthly meeting, the Sulphur Springs City Council took only 22 minutes to take care of business Tuesday evening.

A resolution was proposed suspending the April 27 effective date for a requested rate change by Oncor Electric Delivery Company to allow the city more time to study the request and establish reasonable rates for the delivery of electric energy, and to approve cooperation with a steering committee from the cities served by Oncor and negotiate the rate increase.

“Our association of cities, of which we are a member and deals with Oncor issues recommends that we suspend the requested rate,” City Manager Marc Maxwell told the council. “If we did not suspend the rate, it would become effective on April 21. This will add 90 days so we can do our homework, see how reasonable [the rate] is; and, typically what happens is we begin negotiations with Oncor to establish a rate.”

Oncor Electric is proposing an increase in residential rates in Sulphur Springs of 11.8 percent.

The council gave unanimous support to the resolution.

A public hearing was held on a proposed rezoning of property at 516 Oak Ave. from multi-family to light commercial. There was no one at the meeting to speak either for or against the change.

The request would allow a bed and breakfast operation at that address.

In a housekeeping agenda item, the council gave quick approval to amending an ordinance regulating mobile food establishments and “hot trucks.” The amendment specifically addressed the correcting of dates of permit renewal.

The low bidder for 2,500 feet of water materials for the South Moore Street rebuilding project was recommended by city staff and approved by the council.

Low bidder HD Supply of Royce City submitted the winning bid of $50,300 to provide water pipe for the project. The bids ranged from the low bid to high of over $85,000.

Hopkins County-Sulphur Springs Economic Development Corporation appeared before the council asking the council to approve the tax abatement policy that has been in effect for many years.

EDC’s Roger Feagley told the council that, by law, the policy must be approved every two years.

The tax abatement policy, which was approved for another two years, is part of an incentive package EDC offers prospective new industry looking to establish operations in the city and county.

Also approved was a proposed budget amendment for Hopkins County Appraisal District. The budget amendment was needed to cover some legal expenses in adjustment problems the district has.