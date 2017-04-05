Yantis UIL has 29 place at district level

The Yantis High School Academic UIL Team will take 18 students to the Regional Academic UIL Meet at Keller Central High School this Saturday. Overall, 29 Yantis students placed at the District 24-A Academic Meet at Martins Mill on March 22.

The spelling/vocabulary team consisting of Brandon Highlander, Maggie Hooker, Harley Sanchez and Hope Dixon won first place team honors at district. Individually, Highlanders placed first, Hooker third, Sanchez fourth and Dixon sixth in the spelling and vocabulary competition. They will advance to the regional contest.

Hooker also was noted for winning second place honors in literary criticism.

In editorial writing, YHS competitors shut the competition out of the first three places. Brandon Highlander earned first place honors, Erica Rios second place honors and Samantha Swasso third place honors.

In headline writing, first place honors went to Michaella Maksoud. William Graham was also recognized for placing fifth in headline writing.

In news writing, second place honors went to Jackie Lopez and Donna Perry earned third place honors.

YHS competitors came home with three of the top six awards in feature writing; third place honors were won by Jazlyn Jenkins. Jenna Haney went home with fourth place and Ana Gonzalez sixth place for their feature writing.

Yantis also had three ready writers place in the top six. Gracie Beech won third place honors, Sarah Wilkey was recognized for placing fourth and Esmeralda Rodriguez sixth in ready writing.

Swasso and Perry also took top honors in poetry interpretation. Swasso won first and Perry second in the category.

In prose interpretation, Summer Ashby took home first place honors.

Second place honors in current event competition went to Kacey Moore, while Nick Mathis won second place honors in science.

In social studies, Samantha McPhearson won third place honors.

Daniel Hunt was recognized for his fourth place finish in number sense, and Jonathan Nolen for placing sixth in calculator applications.

Rounding out the list of YHS winners were Daniel Harris, who placed fourth and Elijah Sublett who placed fifth in computer applications.