SSHS Choir, Band putting on free concert Tuesday

Sulphur Springs High School Choir and Band will put on a free “Pre-UIL Concert” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the SSHS Auditorium at the Civic Center.

“This will be a formal concert and follow concert etiquette. We hope everyone will stay the entire concert if possible for an enjoyable evening,” said SSISD fine arts secretary Cindy Welch.

“We have three ensembles performing — the Junior Varsity Mixed, Varsity Women's and Varsity Mixed ensembles. The two varsity ensembles will go to UIL Concert and Sight Reading Contest next week on the 11th,” said Beth Cole, SSHS choir instructor. “We've been preparing for this concert since Solo and Ensemble ended.”

The choir performances will include many foreign language pieces, including "Erev Shel Shoshanim," which is a musical setting of a Hebrew love poem. There will also be a piece featuring percussionists from the SSHS band.

The Junior Varsity choir ensemble will be performing a piece that features SSISD orchestra teacher Zander Smith on cello.

“The varsity ensembles have spent time during normal school hours, plus additional sectional time after school, to learn this music. It's a difficult program, but they are rising to meet the challenge wonderfully. I'm incredibly proud of their hard work and dedication to the program,” said Cole.

Immediately following the choir students’ performance, the Junior Varsity/Concert Band will perform their three numbers from UIL Concert and Sight-reading. The Varsity/Symphonic Band will end the program with their three competition pieces.

Overall, the approximately two-hour concert gives students a chance to perform their UIL pieces for local fans, while giving those scheduled to compete this month an opportunity to further hone their craft in front of an audience.