Motor fire forces hospital to relocate some patients

Monday, 03 April 2017 14:33 Kerry Craig
Smoke from a fire in an elevator motor at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs just before 7 p.m. Sunday forced the relocation of several patients in the nursery area of the hospital, but did not cause any injures. Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments were notified of the fire at 6:55 p.m.

“The fire was recognized and extinguished quickly, and no patient or staff injury was sustained,” the hospital said in a statement released about noon Monday. “Patients in nearby areas were temporarily relocated, in accordance with standard procedure.” The hospital credited staff fire safety training and fire drills with enabling hospital staff to quickly respond to the situation in a calm and responsive manner. Hospital administration extended thanks to hospital staff, Emergency Medical Services, Hopkins County Fire and Rescue and Sulphur Springs Fire Department personnel for their quick and professional action.

