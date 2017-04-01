Atmos to conduct more natural gas flaring Monday

Atmos Energy will be performing routine maintenance work Monday, April 3, on the company’s pipeline in Hopkins County, which is expected to interrup 11 customers’ service while the work is being performed.

That means Atmos crews and contractors will oversee a controlled release of natural gas near Brashear from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Atmos Energy measuring station, located approximately 10 miles west of Sulphur Springs on FM 2653 and half a mile north of Interstate 30.

“The company will be upgrading equipment at the measuring station as part of normal, routine maintenance,” Atmos Public Affairs Manager Jeanette A. Moser stated in a press release Friday night. “The controlled release of natural gas from the pipeline allows employees to work on the equipment safely. People in the area may smell the odor of natural gas and hear moderate noise during this process.”

However, Atmos Energy employees will be on-site to monitor the process as natural gas is vented into the atmosphere, assured Moser.

Unfortunately, while the routine work will help provide better continued service, that does mean that 11 Atmos Energy customers in the Brashear area can expect to have their gas service interrupted while work is being performed, and some other customers will be served by compressed natural gas with no interruption of service.

“Affected customers and other people in the general area will be notified directly. Sulphur Springs' city officials, police and area fire departments, Hopkins County officials, Sheriff's office and 911 operators are also being advised of the controlled release prior to work beginning April 3,” Moser noted.

Question during this maintenance project, may be directoed to Atmos Energy's Field Construction Coordinator Jay Paulson at 903-456-0324 or Moser at 903-413-7746.