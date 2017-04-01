MGHS students to give free public performance of their OAP Monday evening

Miller Grove High School theater students will offer a public performance of their one-act play at 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, in the school gymnasium.

The students’ performance of Arthur Kopit’s, “Chamber Music,” advanced them from district to bi-district competition, and the MG theater students were slated to compete Saturday in the area One-Act Play competition for a chance to advance to state.

Candace Earp earned a Honorable Mention Cast award at both district and bi-district contests.

Cassidy Seaney brought home the Best Actress award from the district contest and was an All-Star Cast award from bi-district.

Jessica Mullins earned All Star Cast honors at district and received Honorable Mention at the bi-district contest.

Christeen Abbott and Aleigh Bessonett also brought home Honorable Mention cast awards from the district OAP contest. Koby Sharp, and Kayleigh Lester brought home All-Star cast awards from district.

“Chamber Music,” set in the late 1930s, centers around eight prominent women from different periods of history, all interned at the same insane asylum. Each woman believes she’s someone of renown: author Gertrude Stein, martyr Joan of Arc, activist Susan B. Anthony, politician Queen Isabella I of Spain, Constanze Mozart (wife of the famed composer), pilot Amelia Earhart, silent-film actress Pearl White and explorer Osa Johnson. They have come together to represent the women of the asylum in planning for an attack they believe is soon to come from the men's ward. It is suggested that the lady claiming to be Amelia Earhart is, in fact, telling the truth.

The students will give local residents a chance to watch them perform during a free public performance Monday at 6 p.m. in the school gymnasium.