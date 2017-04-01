Sheriff's annual meet and greet, Easter egg hunt slated April 8

Children age 0-10 years, their families and community members are invited to an Easter egg hunt and family-oriented outing complete with a lunch or a snack next Saturday at Hopkins County Civic Center.

Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum’s seventh annual Meet and Greet and Easter Egg Hunt will be sponsored from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 by Hopkins County Law Enforcement Association and Hopkins County D.A.R.E. Program.

“It’s all free to everyone,” said Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Alvin Jordan, who is serving as a coordinator for the event. “The sheriff is excited about it. He wants everyone to come out, bring the kids and grandkids, and let them hunt eggs and have a good time then fill up on the food.”

The event will start at 10 a.m., with the first group of kids hunting eggs at about 10:30 a.m., after Hopkins County Chaplain and Central Baptist Church Pastor Bruce Stinson delivers a prayer and opening remarks.

“We have about 6,000 plastic eggs and have bought about 8,000 pieces of candy. The County Attorney’s staff will once again stuff the eggs, which helps us out a lot,” Jordan noted.

The eggs will be hidden and hunted in five categories by age: 0-2 years, 3-4 years, 5-6 years, 7-8 years and 9-10 years. The youngest kids — infants to 2-year-olds — will hunt eggs first, then continue by age group, with one following the other from youngest to oldest child age categories.

“There won’t be any prize eggs this year, just candy in them,” said Jordan, who added that there will still be plenty of prizes to be won, however.

After each hunt, winners will be drawn for prizes. Each child will receive a colored ticket each child when they register upon entering the grounds. The tickets will be put into a container, with winners drawn by age category after each hunt. This will be conducted at the pavilion. Adults bringing the children will want to help their youngsters keep up with their ticket, so they will know if their ticket contains the winning prize number.

“This will give everyone a chance to win prizes. Sulphur Springs Dodge has pledged to donate 30 bikes. We hope to include about six tricycles for the smallest kids, then little bikes for smaller kids and so on by size with each age category so we have enough to give six in each of the five categories,” Jordan explained.

And those aren’t the only prizes; kid can expect other toys and youth-friendly items, maybe even a kid-sized fishing pole or two. Several local individuals and businesses have donated prizes or cash for event coordinators to purchase additional prizes, as well as supplies needed to put on the event.

While the winners are being drawn for one age category, members of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Posse will be busy putting out eggs for the next age group to hunt, to keep things moving more efficiently.

There will be plenty of other things to do at the annual event.

Central Baptist Church is donating bounce houses for use during the event, one will be for younger children and the other for older. Posse members are also expected to be on hand to help man the bounce houses, to remind each child to take off his or her shoes, direct the youth to the age- and size-appropriate bounce house and monitor play to help reduce risk of accidents or injury so everyone can have a good time playing together.

CBC has aslo indicated a willingness to loan their snow cone machine for the occasion, so kids can enjoy a cool, sweet treat while waiting their turn to hunt eggs or other activities.

“Don’t feel bad if you child doesn’t win. Every child can still go home with a sugar rush,” laughed Jordan.

There will also be popcorn to snack on. And the cake walk was such a big hit last year that event organizers are working to arrange to have another one this year. All ages can participate in the cake walk. Participants will walk around chairs and sit down at the appropriate moment. If the number on their chair is drawn, they win a cake.

Darius Cross will clown around, making balloon figure for children to enjoy.

Oscar Aguilar will be bringing his “mini train” to take kids on rides around the grounds.

A Commerce dentist plans to send Mickey and Minnie Mouse to hand out toothbrushes and flyers.

Danny Cummings will play or provide music through the egg hunt and meet and greet.

Two local FM radio stations indicated they may have at least brief live broadcasts from the location, if they can get everything organized to do so.

As if that’s not enough, local emergency officials will be on hand to greet families and show off their apparatus.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Posse, all available sheriff’s deputies, investigators, jailers, communications operators and staff will be on hand to show off some of their vehicles and to meet the general public in a fun setting.

“This gives people a chance to come out and meet everybody that works with us. A lot of times, people don’t get to meet us until something happens or there’s a crisis. This will allow them to meet us and our families. Next to us will be firefighter and police too,” Jordan noted.

Among those who have pledged to take part in the meet and greet and vehicle showing are Sulphur Springs Police and Fire Departments, Hopkins County Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, who are trying to coordinate with a medical helicopter service to have one of their life-flight planes available for people to look at, and Texas Ranger John Vance hopes a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter will be available to stop by as well.

SSPD will also have a table set up to allow parents to bring their children to be fingerprinted and have their photo made for an ID card, which can be utilized by authorities in the event the child becomes missing.

There will also be plenty to eat, also thanks to the generosity of businesses and individuals.

Whatburger, Dairy Queen, and Burgers and Fries are donating meat so there’ll be plenty of hamburgers and hot dogs to go around. The meat-locker is helping with the cost of some sausages for the event. Fix ‘n’ Feed of Sulphur Springs is donating a pallet of water and Ocean Spray will also be providing drinks. Chicken Express has pledged 50-60 gallons of sweet tea as well as 10 gift cards. Cost Saver is donating and helping with the cost of some buns.

In addition to their contribution, Brookshire’s plans to have a booth and hand out items too and Dairy Queen plans to do something in addition to their contribution.

Local banks are providing not only tents under which to house tables and activities, but also made monetary contributions. Toliver Ford, Jay Hodge Chevrolet, Alliance Bank, The Pawn Shop, Wyatt’s Towing, Grocery Supply Company, Bulkley Trucking, NetData, Atwoods, Farm Country, Guaranty Bank, City National Bank, Walmart, Hopkins County Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s Posse, Central Baptist Church, Sears and Jiffy Signs are also among — but in no means the only contributors — to the event.

“Without donations this would not be possible. So many have been so good to donate and hep out. We would not be able to have this without everyone of them. We’re thankful to everyone,” said Jordan. “Helping me are so many: Lt. Tanner Crump and deputy Joe Hooten, and jailers Lee Glenn and Jerry Chapman and the trustees will help out setting up, the posse,

If the HCLEA and DARE sponsored event isn’t enough, Jordan said Civic Center Manager Adam Teer indicated there will be a gun show and horse showing on next Saturday at the Civic Center, so there will be other activities people can go to as well if they choose.

“I think people will have a good time. Everybody in the past that’s come has had a great time. They can come and make a full day outing for them and their families. Maybe they’ll do the cake walk or their kid will win a prize. Every kid has the chance to go home with a sugar high after a day of family fun,” Jordan said.