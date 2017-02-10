11 SSHS band members advancing to State Solo and Ensemble Contest

Twenty-five SSHS Band students earned first division ratings Friday at the UIL Region IV Solo and Ensemble Contest held at Texas A&M University-Commerce, including 11 who qualified for state.

Of the first division ratings, 19 were earned for a Class I solo, the most difficult level on the state list of prescribed music.

“The kids did a terrific job. I’m very proud of them!” said Charles McCauley Sulphur Springs High School director of bands. “Special thanks goes to piano accompanists Mark Beggs and Melissa Bilyeau.”

SSHS band students earning first division ratings with a Class I solo included Sarah Anderson, Celeste Leeds-Laliberte, Carissa Carter, Kate Flores, Jaci Glenn, Maddy Ray, Brayden Fisher, Owen Lee, Seth Womack, Riley Farley, Nathan Braddy, Christian Corona, Peyton Baugh, Emily Johnson, Zach Phillips, Lucia Yanez, Mason Gillem, Blaine Mitchell and Sam Robinson.

Earning a first division rating on Class II solos were Elizabeth Lopez, Alondra Santillan, Alice Lopez, Kassidi Hill, Adam Ost and Andrew Westlund.

Eight students also made first divisions as part of an ensemble. The first rated clarinet trio includes Kate Flores, Elizabeth Vega and Alondra Santillan. The first rated brass quintet includes Christian Corona, Christian Diaz-DeLeon, Zach Phillips, Nathan Braddy and Isaac Lamb.

Eleven students qualified for the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest in May based on their performances. Advancing soloists include Celeste Leeds-Laliberte, Carissa Carter, Blaine Mitchell and Sam Robinson. Advancing as part of the two ensembles are Christian Corona, Christian Diaz-DeLeon, Zach Phillips, Isaac Lamb, Nathan Braddy, Kate Flores, Elizabeth Vega and Alondra Santillan.