C-P, Yantis schools have heavily contested races

SSISD school board incumbents unchallenged

With only a week left to file candidacy, two of the three local school boards have heavily contested school board elections.

Como-Pickton and Yantis school board elections have multiple challengers for each of the three positions on those school boards, including one candidate each who filed on Thursday.

Como-Pickton CISD

Thursday, Jennifer Griner filed candidacy in the May 6 trustees election at Como-Pickton Consolidated Independent School District, bringing the list of candidates to seven — three incumbents and four challengers for three full-term seats.

Griner listed her occupation as a teacher at Mount Pleasant Independent School District, a soldier and a fitness coach.

She was the second person reported to have filed candidacy this week.

Jared Brumley, a service technician at Pilgrim’s Pride, had filed Monday morning, according to school election officials.

Additional challengers include Brittney Wright Smith and Jessica Pegues. Smith is a medical assistant. Pegues is a teacher at Quitman ISD and former CPCISD teacher.

Incumbents Jim Murray, Mark Humphrey and Greg Anglin are also running. Murray is completing his ninth year on the school board and Anglin his eighth year. Mark Humphrey was appointed in August 2016 to fill the unexpired term of Beth Hankins, whose term expires in May; he previously served on the school board from 2003 to 2009, and from 2010 to 2015.

Candidate filing for the three full-term at-large seats on the CPCISD Board of Trustees will continue until Friday, Feb. 17. Applications may be picked up and returned to school administration office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through the filing deadline.

Yantis ISD

Another candidate filed for candidacy for one of the two full-term seats on Yantis Independent School District Board of Trustees Thursday as well, bringing the candidate count to six — four vying for the two full-term seats and two for the two-year unexpired term seat on the school board.

Shannon Hall joined three other challengers seeking one of the two full-term seats on the board. Hall is a homemaker and has lived in YISD for one year, according to the election officer.

The election for the full-term seats became contested last Friday, when Mike Allen filed candidacy. Prior to that, Melissa Stephens and Jennifer McKeever were the only two seeking the two full-term seats.

Allen is retired and has lived in YISD 7 1/2 years. McKeever is a stay-at-home mom who has lived in the district for four years. Stephens owns Yantis Café and has lived in the district for 16 years.

The election for the two remaining years of the late Mike Kenney’s term on the board is also contested. April Johnson and Tyra Kenemore have booth filed candidacy for that spot on the school board. Johnson, a stay-at-home mom, has lived in the district for 11 years. Kenemore, a deputy clerk at Hopkins County District Clerk’s office, has lived in the district for 36 years.

Filing for all three seats on YISD school board continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays until Friday, Feb. 17, in YISD administration office.

Sulphur Springs ISD

So far, only the two incumbents have filed seeking candidacy in the Sulphur Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees election. If no additional candidates file, trustees can cancel the May 6 election. The at-large seats would go to Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn, who are the only two filing for the two full three-year term seats on the school board.

Both incumbents were elected to the board in 2014. Cody, a corporate controller for GSC Enterprises Inc. in Sulphur Springs, serves as secretary of the school board. Vaughn, a juvenile probation officer with the 8th Judicial District Juvenile Probation Office in Sulphur Springs, currently serves as vice president and previously served as secretary of the school board.

Candidate filing for the two at-large seats on the school board will continue during regular business hours weekdays through Friday, Feb. 17. Applications are available from Sandra Gibby in the tax office at SSISD Administration Building, 631 Connally St.