MILLER GROVE NEWS Feb. 10, 2017

Not too much news to report in “The Grove” this week. Weather has been fair and I have been able to work in the garden quite a bit.

Please make plans to come out Saturday to the benefit stew, chili, and silent auction for the Lee family. The meal and auction will be held at the school cafeteria Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. Donations are welcome if you are not able to attend. The family lost their house and belongings in a house fire earlier this month. Keith and Vicki (Mabe) Lee have two children in school and two children that have already graduated. They have lived in the community for many years and have donated and contributed to things for the school and in the community whenever asked. Please show your support and come out on Saturday for their benefit.

Congratulations to the MG Lady Hornets who will be playing a bi-district playoff game against Yantis Owls on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. The game will be hosted at Edgewood High School. Congratulations girls and keep it up!

Happy birthday this week to Jade Spencer on Feb. 13; Gay Nell Walls, Lisa Phillips and Bill Garrett on Feb. 14; Jimmy Harris on Feb. 15; and Duane Garrett and Davy Moseley on Feb. 17.

As you travel the highways and byways don’t forget that all roads lead back home and back to Miller Grove. Please send me any newsworthy information. My email address is This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .