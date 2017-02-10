Meth bust leaves two in custody 65 grams of methamphetamine found in car trunk

A traffic stop on the downtown square just before 10 a.m. Friday resulted in the seizure of 65 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of a man and woman from the Tyler area.

Hopkins County Sheriff's Sgt. Investigator Wade Sheets said he made the traffic stop after seeing the driver fail to stop and to warn him about a broken windshield.

“I made contact with the driver, John Hearn Jr., who was by himself in the car at the time,” Sheets said. “The female, Sara Moses, had gone into the courthouse for an appearance in court she was scheduled to be there for.”

Sheets said the driver exhibited a number of signs of extreme nervousness when he contacted him.

“That's what led me to search the vehicle,” he said. “He gave consent to search the car, and in the passenger floorboard was a purse. Sticking out of the purse in plain view was a little bag with marijuana leaves on it and a hydrocodone pill inside the bag.”

The investigator said the bag and the hydrocodone provided probable cause for a search of the remainder of the vehicle.

“Then, we found digital scales with meth residue and a small amount of meth in the back of the car along with some marijuana,” Sheets said. “We found a small safe in the trunk, with 65 grams of meth inside it.”

Sheets said when the woman, identified as Sara Moses, returned to the car, she was also taken into custody.

Sheets said Moses who was released this week from Smith County jail for failure to pay child support, was in child support court in Hopkins County before she and her companion were arrested.