Wood County jail administrator facing charges

A Wood County jail administrator has been arrested and charged with inappropriate contact with a former inmate, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a statement.

David McGee, 40, of Yantis has been charged with permitting or facilitating escape and tampering with a government document. He is being held in the Hopkins County jail in lieu of bonds totaling $200,000.

McGee resigned from his position as jail administrator during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s department. The investigation, which was conducted by the Texas Rangers, alleged McGee had inappropriate contact with a former inmate of the Wood County jail.

“When these allegations were made, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office immediately contacted the Texas Rangers, and an independent investigation was opened,” the department said in a statement.

McGee was arrested by the Texas Rangers in the course of the investigation, the department said.

Records in the case have been sealed by Wood County District Judge Jeff Fletcher, according to the statement.