Power outage hits two SSISD schools

A faulty switch at an Oncor Electric substation put two Sulphur Springs schools and other areas of the west side of the city in the dark on Wednesday morning.

“We’ve got a bad switch at the substation,” Larry Willis, area manager for Oncor, explained.

The power went down at about 10:30 a.m. Shortly before noon, Willis said Oncor had just completed a bypass for the switch, and that power for the area was back on.

Sulphur Springs High School and the Early Childhood Learning Center were among facilities that were affected by the outage. Sulphur Springs Independent School District Assistant Superintendent Rusty Harden said, shortly before the power came back on, that if it didn’t last until past 12:30 or so, it would not cause too severe of problems. He added that it had affected phone lines at the two campuses as well.

Although full power outage appeared to be confined to the west side of Sulphur Springs, multiple flickers and brief outages covered much of the town at the time power first went down