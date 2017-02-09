Orienteering seeks area interest boost

As the North Texas Orienteering Association prepares for a pair of events in March at Cooper Lake State Park, club leadership hopes to get more area residents interested in an activity the group’s president calls inexpensive, fun and easy to do.

The park, at the Sulphur Bluff site, is scheduled to host the 2017 U.S. Interscholastic & Intercollegiate Orienteering Championships on March 3-5. Before that, the NTOA will host an event open to the general public, the Lone Star Armadill-O, with the “O” standing for orienteering. Lisa Carr, NTOA’s membership director, is also director of this event.

Carr said the Lone Star Armadill-O is open to beginners and on up. It will have competitive courses at all distances and levels of difficulty, from short and easy on a white course to long and highly advanced, on a blue course, with courses color-coded for length and difficulty. The adults in the Interscholastic & Intercollegiate Orienteering will compete on this course.

“But it’s not necessary to compete,” she said of the Armadill-O.

Carr said recreational courses for the Armadill-O will be available for beginners (White), advanced beginners (Yellow) and intermediate (Orange) orienteers at a much lower cost than the competitive meet. These will cost just $10 for individuals or $15 for a team of two, with $5 for extra people. Saturday’s courses will start near Coyote Run and Sunday’s near Buggy Whip.

In addition, NTOA will have a model event before the main activities. This will be on Friday, from 1-5 p.m.

“It’s an optional practice course for people who are going to compete on Saturday and Sunday,” Carr said. “Anyone is welcome, but there won’t be a beginner’s clinic that day. The cost for a map is $5 for a walk-up, while supplies of maps last.”

NTOA will also offer beginners clinics at 9:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Carr said this will let people who have never tried orienteering learn enough to go out on a White course.

“All you need is a basic compass, long pants, good shoes and a sense of adventure,” she said.

Registration is easy and can be done at the NTOA’s website set up for the event, The site has a link to an online form on the Orienteering USA Website. Once there, click the orange button that says “Non-Orienteering USA Member.” All competitors have to pre-register, and the deadline is Friday. The NTOA is expecting about 300 participants, and of those, about 200 for the championships and 100 for the Armadill-O. As of midday Wednesday, it had more than 200 registrants.

Carr added that people who want to try it out for recreation can pre-register at the site and be guaranteed a map, or just sign up day of race. For event-day registrants, maps are first-come, first-served until NTOA runs out of maps.

“You don’t have to pay to pre-register, but it helps us make enough maps,” she said.

The map itself takes work, NTOA President Jim Stevens said.

“Creating new maps is expensive and time consuming,” he said. “We starting working to get this new map four years ago and now have a map that we can use and update into the future.”

As for what it involves?

“If you were a Boy Scout or served in the military, you probably already know something about orienteering,” Carr said.

Stevens seconded that reference.

“I read about orienteering as a Boy Scout years ago and then tried orienteering while in college. I got hooked and have now been orienteering for 40 years,” he said.

For the beginner, Stevens had words of comfort.

“Orienteering is an inexpensive sport to participate in. You can start out by just showing up at an event,” he said. “At most events, we suggest wearing long pants (jeans), long sleeve shirt, and running or hiking shoes since you will be going through a variety of terrains.”

There’s not a lot of other investment needed, he said. The only technical equipment a person needs is a protractor, or orienteering, compass and an electronic punch. And he said people can rent these at most meets. And, as at Cooper Lake, NTOA holds a beginners clinic at every meet.

“That’s all you need to get started,” Stevens said.

As people move up in skill, he said they will often buy special orienteering running suits that protect them from the woods yet still allow them to run fast and their own compasses and electronic punches.

As for time investment? It takes a beginner about 30-90 minutes to complete a course, he said. Advanced orienteerers will take 1 to 2-1/2 hours on a more difficult course.

NTOA was formed 30 years ago. The group tries to hold one national level event a decade as part of promoting the activity and helping the organization. This will be its third national-level orienteering event.

And Cooper Lake as a new site for orienteering helps further those goals.

“Having good venues with interesting terrain, such as Cooper Lake State Park, is key to fun orienteering,” Stevens said. “It is a premier location.”