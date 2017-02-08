Fugitive captured in Birthright after 24 hours

Female companion also jailed

Almost 24 hours after he ran from a traffic stop on FM 71 about two miles west of Sulphur Bluff, 35-year-old John Samuel Maxwell was apprehended by Hopkins County sheriff's deputies in Birthright.

A deputy had stopped Maxwell just before 8 a.m. Tuesday because the trailer he was pulling had no tail lights.

The man, when asked for identification, told the deputy he did not have any with him. While the deputy was asking a female passenger for identification, Maxwell took off running into a brushy wooded area.

Additional sheriff's officers arrived and immediately established a perimeter around the area they suspected Maxwell to be in.

When questioned by deputies, the female passenger in the vehicle — identified as Tara Diann Slough, 40, of Talco — initially gave the name of a man who was in prison in Winnsboro. Officers then learned that John Samuel Maxwell was the fleeing felon.

As the search got underway Tuesday morning, a helicopter from the Texas Department of Public Safety was called to the area and searched the woods using infrared cameras without success.

Tracking dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice were brought to the scene, along with Hopkins County Sheriff's Office canines.

The intense search was called off Tuesday afternoon but deputies remained in the area.

Sheriff's officers received a tip about the wanted man from the area of FM 69 and FM 900, according to HCSO Lt. Tanner Crump.

“We got two calls at the intersection of FM 69 and 900 about a person matching the description who was asking for directions and gave a phone number to call his wife,” Crump said. “Officers were in the area and got positive information from the person at the home to make sure it was the person we were looking for.”

Officers then set up a new command center in the area and the search again shifted into high gear as members of Hopkins County Sheriff's Posse were called to the scene with several officers in the area around the intersection of the FM 69 and FM 900.

Crump said the DPS helicopter and tracking dogs did not respond to the area.

“We didn't have a confirmed 'he went that direction' sighting,” he said.

Officers on the ground searched for more than an hour and patrol officers stayed in the area after midnight.

The break in the chase came this morning when Maxwell approached an elderly man and asked for a ride to Birthright.

“The elderly man's wife called — the man knew who he was giving a ride to and his wife knew who he was giving a ride to — the sheriff's office and said 'My husband is giving this guy a ride to Birthright,'” Crump said. “All my guys went up there and [Inv. Sgt. Corley] Weatherford spotted the vehicle turning south onto State Highway 19. He initiated a traffic stop and Maxwell took off on foot behind a building.”

The manager at the convenience store in Birthright helped out by spotting the fugitive behind a plumbing business.

“The suspect reached into the back of a vehicle and grabbed a bumper jack and started beating himself in the head with it — he was trying to kill himself with that jack once he knew he was cornered,” Crump said. “Deputies were able to Tase him and take him into custody.”

Just before noon Wednesday, Maxwell was still being held in a violence cell at Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center.

Deputies learned Maxwell was wanted by Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for a parole violation. He also faces two charges of evading arrest or detection, criminal mischief and a Lamar County warrant for criminal trespass.

Tara Diann Slough was arrested for hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. Her bond was set at $50,000 on the charge.

A young boy who was also in the vehicle was taken to the law enforcement center to await a family member to come pick him up.