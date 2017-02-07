State Parks Centennial ideas being addressed at Cooper Lake

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, as it gears up for its centennial in 2023, is primarily focused on major maintenance needs at its parks. However, the Texas State Parks Centennial Plan that it recently released mentioned other goals for the state’s 74 parks, 13 historic sites and eight natural areas.

Overall, the document lists six imperatives. They are to:

1. Invest in park facilities, infrastructure and staff;

2. Increase awareness of recreational and educational opportunities;

3. Pursue partnerships with private sector interests, nonprofits and other government agencies;

4. Strengthen stewardship;

5. Modernize business systems and practices;

6. Pursue excellence in ways otherwise not mentioned.

James Adams, park superintendent at Cooper Lake State Park, said the park is already working on items two through four.

“Cooper Lake State Park has been working with other groups to further our mission. As you know, we have been working with (the North Texas Orienteering Association) and the Tanner Higgins Foundations on special events at the park,” he said.

The former partnership is expected to address imperative No. 2 as well as No. 3.

The park also has other partnerships that could develop in the future, including helping increase educational awareness.

“We also have a partnership with Texas A&M Commerce,” Adams said. ”That partnership is primarily geared toward recruitment efforts, however we have also worked with professors at TAMU-Commerce and Texas Tech to allow access for scientific studies.”

On park stewardship, Adams said the park already has a prescribed burning program.

“Prescribed fire is an excellent tool for habitat restoration and maintenance,” he said.

Also noted on the centennial planning document, a survey of state parks users listed their top 10 priorities for future development. At No. 2 was additional trails in parks.

Although the orienteering partnership is not adding new trails, with some existing trails being laid out in part for orienteering needs after the national championship event scheduled for March 3-5, it is partially addressing that.