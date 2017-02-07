Community Chest hits the road with help for needy

Hopkins County Community Chest is going mobile and Executive Director Judy Moore wants to get the word out to possible clients.

She said that while Community Chest offers great assistance to those living inside Sulphur Springs — evidenced in part with more than 2,000 meals distributed each fall during the holidays — the organization isn’t sure it reaches some of the families needing help in the rest of the county. Moore said many county residents either don't have reliable transportation or enough fuel to make the trip each week.

“That's about to change," Moore said, "We will be offering office hours in the outlying communities staring (later this month). Since we will be coming to them, we call the program ReachOut."

The plan is to be available for three hours a month in each of four remote locations, Moore said. The first two sites will be operational in February and another two sites are planned to open in March.

Starting Feb. 17, Moore can be found at the County Store, 320 Spur 71 in Peerless. She will set up shop in the back booth in the store and will see clients between noon and 2 p.m. every third Friday.

Assistance there will mirror that offered from the agency's home at 217 Linda Drive in Sulphur Springs. That includes offering some help with rent or utility bills, help with essential prescriptions, enrollment in food programs, and other services as appropriate. Families in Peerless and the surrounding area who are on food stamps or Medicaid, fixed or low incomes and needing help should plan on dropping by on the third Friday each month between noon and 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary, Moore said.

The same service will be offered at the Community Center in Sulphur Bluff each fourth Friday between noon and 2 p.m. starting on Feb. 24. Hopkins County residents from any of the adjoining areas are welcome to visit either site for these services.

According to Moore, ReachOut will be established in the Miller Grove and Pickton areas as soon as arrangements can be made. She said she hopes those will be finalized in March. Details will be provided when available. Clients can call 903-259-4967 to get details and schedules for ReachOut.

Moore also said that Farmers Electric Cooperative or TXU clients from surrounding counties are welcome at any of the mobile sites to get assistance with electric bills only. Community Chest receives funds from both electric companies that is earmarked to help their own clients pay their bills.

Clients must either qualify or have a substantial unexpected need, and the help is only available once a year. Moore indicated they serve FEC and TXU clients in Hopkins, Delta, Franklin, Lamar, Red River and Titus counties.

"Currently, clients drive from Commerce, Paris and other places to receive help and that is a considerable drive when you already need help," Moore said. She said hopes the ReachOut sites will reduce the distance for these people.