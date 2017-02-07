Manhunt underway near Sulphur Bluff

A traffic stop on FM 71 about two miles west of Sulphur Bluff turned into a manhunt just after 8 a.m. today.

The driver of a vehicle stopped by Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies jumped from his vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.

Deputies identified the man as a John Maxwell, possibly from the Talco area.

As the search for Maxwell intensified around mid-morning, deputies brought the department's tracking dogs into the area, along with canine units from Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a Department of Public Safety helicopter.

At noon today deputies from several counties were joining in the search.

Officials did not give a reason for the initial traffic stop or detail his criminal history other than Maxwell is wanted for a parole violation and deputies consider the man to be armed and dangerous.

There was also no information available about a person arrested this morning in connection with the incident.

The Sulphur Bluff Independent School District campus, some three miles from where the man fled into the woods, was placed on lockdown by school officials.