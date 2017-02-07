Mayor and SSHS encourage others to join them in celebrating February as CTE Month

Sulphur Springs Mayor Emily Glass and Sulphur Springs High School Director of College and Career Readiness Jenny Arledge asked the community Monday to join them in celebrating Career and Technical Education Month.

Glass officially designated February 2017 as CTE Month in Sulphur Springs. In the proclamation she issued at SSHS Monday morning, the mayor urged “all citizens to become familiar with the services and benefits offered by the Career and Technology Education program in this community and to support and participate in these programs to enhance their individual skills and productivity.”

She pointed out that this year is especially notable: it marks the 100th anniversary of the Smith-Hughes Act, the first Congressional bill providing funding for career and technical education. This year, people across the nation will celebrate “how CTE has become a powerhouse of America’s economy.”

To celebrate CTE programs, SSHS students and faculty this month will be hosting a number of activities to promote this year’s CTE theme, “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow!”

“The activities planned over the next month will highlight our Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs offered at Sulphur Springs High School,” said Arledge.

Special activities scheduled for SSHS include Business Professionals of America Week; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Week; FFA Week; Health Occupations of America Week; CTE student project displays in the 300 hallway at SSHS; Endorsement Signing Night; CTE student organizations presentation to the Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees; and student-produced videos highlighting career cluster areas shared during each lunch period throughout the month in SSHS cafeteria.

Glass, in the mayoral proclamation, noted several benefits of CTE programs, including offering students the opportunity to gain the academic, technical and employability skills necessary for true career readiness; and providing early career exploration opportunities which enable students to make informed decisions about academic coursework and programs of study toward career pathways.

The month-long observance gives schools “an opportunity to demonstrate how CTE makes students college- and career-ready and prepares them for high-wage, high-demand career fields,” said Arledge.

“By partnering with the business community, CTE programs are investing in students and providing them with skills and training needed to prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders,” Arledge noted.

“Leaders from business and industry nationwide report increasing challenges related to addressing the skills gap and connecting qualified professionals with available careers in critical and growing CTE-related fields, including healthcare, energy, advanced manufacturing and information technology,” the proclamation states.

CTE programs, Glass pointed out in the proclamation read and signed Monday at SSHS, prepare students for those and other careers by offering integrated programs of study to link secondary and postsecondary education and ultimately lead to industry-recognized credentials.

CTE encompasses 94 percent of high school students and 13 million postsecondary students in the United States and includes high schools, career centers, community and technical colleges, four-year universities and more. CTE is a major part of the solution to myriad national economic and workforce problems, such as high school dropout rates, a weakened economy, global competitiveness and massive layoffs. At a time when opportunity for employment is so critical, CTE programs in every community are ensuring students are equipped with the skills to successfully enter the workforce, according to Arledge.