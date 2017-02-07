13 SSMS soloists earn 1st division rating

More than a dozen members of Sulphur Springs Middle School Orchestra earned top honors at the Orchestra Solo and Ensemble contest held in the Sulphur Springs High School Fine Arts Wing over the weekend.

“This is the largest number of first division ratings since I have been with this program,” noted Zander Smith, Sulphur Springs Independent School District Strings director. “The students worked extremely hard to receive these ratings.”

Among the first division winners, all soloists, at Friday’s competition were Emily Dick, Jonathan Scott, Aaliyah Valles, Saul Mireles, Jace Muniz, Marco Rivera, Esteban Aguilar, Abel Chavarria, Brittney Joslin, Brett Lester, Priscilla Gaspar, Gavin Patrick and Miriam Frias.

Overall, 22 SSMS students participated, playing pieces selected by Smith based on each seventh or eighth grader’s ability level. The SSMS musicians played violins, violas and cellos.

“I expect seventh graders to receive second division and eighth graders to receive first divisions,” said Smith.

Students earning second division ratings are recognized in class, according to Smith.