Sixth person files for CPCISD board

A sixth person has filed as a candidate in the May 6 trustees election, marking three individuals challenging the three incumbents for their seats on the Como-Pickton school board.

Jared Brumley is the latest to sign up for a spot on the May 5 Como-Pickton Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees, CPCISD Election Officer Lenise Boseman reported Monday morning. Brumley is a service technician at Pilgrim’s.

Also challenging incumbents Jim Murray, Mark Humphrey and Greg Anglin for the three full-term at-large seats on the board are Brittney Wright Smith and Jessica Pegues. Smith is a medical assistant and Pegues is a teacher at Quitman ISD and former CPCISD teacher.

Murray is completing his ninth year on the school board and Anglin his eighth year. Mark Humphrey was appointed in August 2016 to fill the unexpired term of Beth Hankins, whose term expires in May; he previously served on the school board from 2003 to 2009, and from 2010 to 2015.

Candidate filing will continue until Feb. 17. Applications may be picked up and returned to Como-Pickton CISD Administration office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through the filing deadline. The three candidates receiving the most votes in the May 6 election will be seated for a full term on the school board.