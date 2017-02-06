Four SSHS teams qualify for state FCCLA

Sulphur Springs High School was well represented at the FCCLA Region III Leadership Conference, with four of the six STAR Events teams (nine students) scoring high enough to advance to state and one student earning a medal in culinary arts competition.

Overall, “15 members and three advisors from the local chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America recently attended the Region III Leadership Conference held in Waco on Feb. 2-4. Six STAR Event teams, comprised of 13 FCCLA members competed. Of these six teams, four will be advancing to state competition, to be held in April in Dallas. One student also received a bronze medal on the Culinary Arts Assessment Test,” noted FCCLA advisor Debbie Stribling.

Earning second place team honors in the illustrated talk category were Makinsie Friddle and Kassie Northcutt. They will advance to state. Working with them in preparation for the event was FCCLA advisor Stribling.

Earning third place in culinary arts competition and advancing to state were Autumn Hammons, America Luna and Shalik Reed. Advisor Nancy Reese worked with these students in preparation for the contest.

Also earning third place was Malarie White in the job interview competition. Stribling worked with her in readiness for the contest. White advances to state.

Placing sixth at region and advancing to state competition in life event planning was the team made up of Jasmine Clayton, Braely Vickery and Macie Moore. Advisor Christina Davis worked with this team.

Earning a bronze medal in the culinary arts family and consumer sciences assessment was Lo Cosha Hood.

The culinary arts team consisting of Ashley Franklin, Aryln Negron and Lexi Hooten, with Reese as advisor, also represented SSHS well at the weekend FCCLA contest. Hallie Cruz also attended region as an alternate for the culinary team.

Also representing SSHS at region was Ruby Pennington in sports nutrition competition. Stribling was her advisor.