City Council draws contested races for both seats

With two places on Sulphur Springs City Council on the ballot for the May 6 election, the interest in running for either Place 6 or Place 7 is high.

Place 6 incumbent Kayla Price Mitchell is not seeking another term on the council. She served as mayor last year.

Brad Burgin was the first to file as a candidate for the Place 6 seat. Burgin currently sits on the Sulphur Springs Zoning Board of Adjustments and served on the city's Planning and Zoning Commission from 1997 to 2001. He was elected to a seat on the council in 2001 and served as mayor in 2004.

Charles Oxford has also signed up as a candidate for Place 6 on the council. Oxford served one term on the council from 2008 to 2011 after defeating then-incumbent Yolanda Williams 233 to 227 in a recount.

Oxford was then defeated in a reelection bid by John Sellers in 2011 by a vote of 663 to 376. In 2012, Clay Walker defeated him for a seat on the council by a vote of 507 to 274. Freddie Taylor defeated Oxford 329 to 162 in 2013. The following year, 2014, he came in second in a race against incumbent John Sellers. Andy Lowen also challenged Sellers in that race. Sellers received 449 votes to Oxford's 68 votes and Lowen's 33 votes.

In 2015, Oxford ran against incumbent Oscar Aguilar and lost that race by a vote of 190 to 51 and, last year, incumbent Freddie Taylor defeated Oxford with a 200-vote margin, 330 to 130.

In the race for Place 7 on the council, Andy Lowen is challenging incumbent John Sellers. Lowen ran unsuccessfully against Sellers in 2014.

The deadline for filing as a candidate for the city council is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Applications for a place on the ballot may be picked up in the office of City Secretary Gale Roberts.

Early voting for the city election will run from April 24 through May 2 at City Hall.

The election will be held on Saturday, May 6. Voting will be conducted in the Sulphur Springs Independent School District Administration Building.