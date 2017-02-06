Goldsmith earns $500 for heifer, chance at scholarship

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Forest “Cade” Goldsmith, a member of Hopkins County 4-H, caught a calf during Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo's Calf Scramble, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $10,000 in scholarship awards.

Goldsmith's parents are Bryant and Amy Goldsmith. Dalton's award was sponsored by Trinity Bank of Fort Worth.

During each of the 28 rodeo performances, the calf scramble gives 16 Texas 4-H and FFA members, the opportunity to catch eight calves, in one of the most thrilling and unpredictable events. The Justin Boot Company and Texas Mutual Insurance have been long time supporters of the Calf Scramble. Participants who do not catch a calf receive a pair of Justin Boots.

The FW Stock Show Calf Scramble scholarship awards range from $500 to $10,000, to participants who demonstrate dedication and hard work through monthly reports, and a final essay submitted to their sponsors and the calf scramble committee. Goldsmith will use the purchase certificate to buy a registered Beef or Dairy heifer they will raise and exhibit at next year's Stock Show. The calf scramble program awarded 54 scholarships totaling in $226,000 in 2016.