Local man robbed at gunpoint

A man with a gun reportedly robbed a 58-year-old Sulphur Springs man Sunday. No one was injured, but a large sum of cash was taken from the resident, according to police reports.

The aggravated robbery was alleged to have occurred at noon Sunday on Ava Street. A man reportedly knocked on the Ava Street resident’s door, spoke briefly to the resident, then retrieved a large silver revolver from his waistband, placed it to the 58-year-old resident’s chest and demanded his wallet.

The resident then reportedly gave the man the currency from his wallet, more than $500 in cash. The suspect took it and ran toward Putman Street. Police checked the area, even speaking with a pair who’d left and returned to the area around the time the suspected reportedly fled. No arrests were made in connection with the robbery as of early Monday morning, according to police reports.

The suspect was described as a black male, estimated to be 25-30 years of age; to be about 5 feet, 11 inches tall; to weigh about 150 pounds, have short hair, a long mustache that stretched down to his chin and only a small amount of hair under his mouth. He was reported to have been wearing a ball cap, a black leather button-up jacket with a large Eagle on the back, gray slick pants with a black stripe down the side and black boot-style shoes, police reports noted.

Investigation into the alleged armed robbery is ongoing.