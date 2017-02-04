Water districts should get more flexibility on source use

High probability that mix of groundwater and surface water will be less regulated

Rural water supply corporations should get more flexibility with how they use combinations of groundwater and surface supply in the future, according to the executive director of the Northeast Texas Municipal Water District.

Walt Sears Jr. discussed that probability in providing an overview of NETMWD applying for a grant for financial assistance to the Texas Water Development Board on behalf of the Northeast Texas Regional Water Planning Group, also known as Region D. The district is the administrator of the group, which includes 19 counties in the most northeastern part of the state, including Hopkins County.

The grant, if approved, will be used to carry out planning activities to develop the 2021 Region D Regional Water Plan, which is part of the state's fifth cycle of regional water planning. That cycle runs from 2017 to 2021.

Sears noted that one difference between the fourth and fifth cycles will benefit area water districts. This is due to a legal change since the previous planning cycle than anything else.

"Because of a change in law, we have more flexibility in allocating groundwater versus surface water," he said.

In response to a hypothetical question, he explained this by noting that a water supply corporation that currently uses 50 percent groundwater and 50 percent surface water would be able to switch to a 60-40 mix, or whatever best met its needs. Sears said the idea had been incorporated in the fourth planning cycle, for the years 2012-16, but the law to allow for that to happen wasn’t passed in time to be incorporated in that previous cycle.

Sears said that there were water providers in Hopkins County that had a groundwater-surface water split who would benefit from this. The Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer lies under the NETMWD coverage area. A little more than half of the water pumped from it is used for irrigation, and municipal supply for about 40 percent, according to the water development board.

The Texas Water Development Board was created by the Texas Legislature in 1957. The 1997 State Water Plan, adopted jointly by it, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission, established the series of regional planning cycles.

According to NETMWD's website, most of the costs of planning for such cycles is borne by the Texas Water Development Board. Sears said that this grant, if approved, would cover some specific funding needs.

“The primary use (will be) to enable us to hire engineers to work on details of the planning," he said.

For more information about the grant application, contact Sears by phone at 903-639-7538 or by email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .