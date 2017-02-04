Yantis ISD has another candidate file for school board

With a third candidate filing, a race has developed for the two full term seats to be determined in the May 6 Yantis Independent School District Board of Trustees election.

The race for the two-year unexpired term became contested earlier this week when a second candidate turned in her application for a place on the ballot.

Mike Allen signed up Friday as a candidate for one of the two full three-year, at-large seats on the ballot. Also completing applications for the full term seats earlier in the filing period were Melissa Stephens and Jennifer McKeever.

Allen is retired and has lived in YISD 7 1/2 years. McKeever is a stay-at-home mom who has lived in the district for four years. Stephens owns Yantis Café and has lived in the district for 16 years. The two full term seats will go to the two candidates receiving the most votes for that seat.

Currently, Dwayne Attaway and Kay Glenn hold the three-year seats on the school board; their terms expire in May. Neither incumbent had filed an application seeking reelection to the board as of Friday.

The two candidates vying for the two-year unexpired term seat held by Mike Kenney until his death last year are April Johnson and Tyra Kenemore. Johnson, a stay-at-home mom, has lived in the district for 11 years. Kenemore, a deputy clerk at Hopkins County District Clerk’s office, has lived in the district for 36 years. The candidate receiving the most votes in this race will win.

Filing for all three seats on YISD school board continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays until Feb. 17 in YISD administration office.