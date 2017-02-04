Warrior Run: Early bird registration ends Feb. 5

Runners planning to participate in the 5th Annual Tanner Higgins Warrior Run have just one more day to take advantage of the special $25 early bird registration rate. That’s a huge savings over the race day registration fee for the warrior run which will be $50; the 1-mile grunt run will remain $25.

Early bird registration will continue online at rctregister.com through Sunday, Feb. 5. The registration fee will increases to $35 on Feb. 6, and will be $40 March 27-April 6. Those registering in advance are guaranteed a event T-shirt. The fee will be $50 on race day, April 8, and T-shirts will go to race day registrants only as long as supplies last. Each participant will also receive a finisher bracelet as they complete their run.

All advance registration can be conducted through rctregister.com, the website for Race Chip Timing, the business that will handle official times for runners at the event. Registration forms are also available at Freedom Realty, 1428 South Broadway St. in Sulphur Springs; see Higgins’ mom, Patti Stone Sells.

Funds raised benefit the Sgt. Tanner Higgins Military Memorial Fund, which awards monetary scholarships to seniors joining the military upon completion of high school, and raises funds to offer financial and social support to veterans and their families.

The 5th Annual Tanner Higgins Warrior Run will begin with packet pick up at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 8. First aid and emergency medical technicians will be available during the event if needed, and two water stations will be set up along the course.

Awards will be presented to the over-all and masters male and female winners as well as the the top male and female in the following age divisions: 15 years and under, 16-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, and 60 years and older.

Those who do not or are unable to participate in one of the runs can still show their support by stopping by the event at Cooper Lake on April 8 to enjoy the festivities. Live music will be provided by Chris Bevill. There will also be free snacks and drinks. A brown bag lunch will be available for a donation of $10. Those attending should note there will be a $5 park admission fee for race spectators age 13 and older. Donations from local businesses and individuals help cover costs of putting on the annual fundraiser so that proceeds go to the memorial fund to help veterans and Gold Star families. To become a sponsor or more information about the memorial fund, Sgt. Higgins or the Warrior Run, visit www.TannerStoneHiggins.com or InRemembranceOfTannerHiggins on Facebook.

