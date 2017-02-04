February continuing ed classes at PJC-SSC

Learn to become a nurse aide, or learn to use QuickBooks to run your business through classes available in February from the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center Continuing Education Department.

A Nurse Aide class will be offered from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays, Feb. 13-March 8, and the clinical will also meet from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays, March 20-April 4. The class offers preparation for entry level nursing assistants.

“Computer Essentials Level II: Beyond the Basics” helps students learn more advanced concepts including file storage, cut/copy/paste, computer updating and tune up, social media and more. The class will meet Friday, Feb. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Nurse Aide Skills Refresher” offers students a refresher of nurse aide skills prior to taking the certification test. Students must register 48 hours in advance. The class is offered Monday, Feb. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“QuickBooks Level 1: Basic Skills” covers the popular record keeping software used by small businesses today. Learn to keep accurate records for more successful and profitable business management. The class is scheduled to meet on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 24-March 10.

To register for a class, call 903-885-1232.