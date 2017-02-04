TAMUC student film ‘Laundry Day’ in Clutch City festival

COMMERCE — “Laundry Day,” a student film directed by Department of Theatre graduate Serina Dennis, was accepted into the Clutch City Film Festival 2017 in Houston. The short film screened on Wednesday, Jan. 26, in the Texas Showcase.

Dennis is currently pursuing a master’s in theater and, next fall, plans to start a second master’s degree in English with an emphasis in film and media studies.

“I’m super excited about this film being included in the festival,” she said. “It’s an honor just to get to see it on a big screen with other people.”

The film was produced as part of a graduate course in film production, instructed by radio and television professor Dr. Tony DeMars.

“For Serina to have her short film accepted at Clutch City Film Festival means that they see that merit in her work. Their goal as a nonprofit agency is the discovery of independent artists and the development of their audiences,” he said.

“Laundry Day” takes place inside a police interrogation room and leads the audience through a murder. The script is based on a stage play by A&M-Commerce alumnus Forrest Attatway and stars A&M-Commerce alumni Donna Deverell, Sierra Fletcher, and Jarrod White.

Clutch City Film Festival is a nonprofit organization devoted to the discovery of independent artists and the expansion of their audiences. The festival seeks to discover, support and inspire independent film artists from the U.S. and around the world.