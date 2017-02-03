Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying suspects in vehicle burglaries

Lake Country Crime Stoppers and Sulphur Springs Police Department are asking for help in solving two vehicle burglaries which occurred Saturday at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, several vehicles were broken into while parked at the Sulphur Springs hospital.

Two vehicles had a window each knocked out, allowing the burglar or burglars access inside the vehicles, according to police reports. A makeup bag was taken from a Chevrolet Tahoe. A purse with a makeup bag, coin pouch, wallet with multiple forms of ID, credit cards, a small amount of cash, reading glasses, sunglasses and other items were stolen ouf of a Toyota Camry. Attempts were made to use a few of the credit cards locally; at least one attempt at a local discout store was reportedly successful, the offense reports noted.

Four photos taken from surveillance video of people believed to have been involved in the car burglaries have been released by LCCS and Sulphur Springs Police Department. At least four people were thought to be together at the time of the vehicle burglaries, including what appears to be three women and a man. The photos were posted on both agencies’ Facebook pages in the hope of reaching more individuals, potentially someone who will have information that can help with the case.

Anyone who has information as to the identities and whereabouts of these individuals or the vehicle burglaries is encouraged to contact SSPD Detective Bo Fox at 903-885-9302 or Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.

Callers do not have to give their names, just the information. Calls are handled in a way that the caller’s identity remains confidential. Tips could be profitable for callers; LCCS offers rewards for tips that lead to arrests and crimes being solved.