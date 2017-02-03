Cumby ISD is latest district to close due to illness

At least one more school closed this week due to an outbreak of sickness reported among students and staff, bringing the list of area school districts that closed for at least one day this week to three.

Cumby Independent School District closed on Friday due to a high volume of flu, strep and virus at the school, according to Superintendent Shelly Slaughter. School will resume at Cumby ISD as usual on Monday, Feb. 6.

Sulphur Bluff ISD was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, but resumed classes on Thursday. School staff reported that so many students were sent to the office at one time Monday to have their temperature taken that there was a line. Some staff also were reported to either be sick themselves or have sick children at home. Custodial staff obtained chemicals to disinfect and sanitize the school while students were out of class.

Officials at nearby Campbell ISD Wednesday made the decision to be closed on Thursday and Friday due to an excessive amount of illnesses stemming from the flu. Classes at Campbell ISD will resume on Monday, Feb. 6, as well. Students in that district will now be required to attend classes on April 17 and May 19, days originally designated as days classes would be dismissed unless the district had to miss days due to bad weather.