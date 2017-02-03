Fire Dept. fundraiser still on for Vickery family

A fundraiser scheduled for Saturday for former firefighter Steven Vickery will still be conducted for his family, following the death of Vickery Thursday night.

Hopkins County Fire Chief Andy Endsley confirmed Friday morning that the fire department is hosting the pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hopkins County Fire Station at 1286 South Texas St. The cost of the breakfast is by donation. There will be a silent auction added to the fundraiser, as well.

Vickery, who underwent open heart surgery Tuesday, died in a Plano hospital Thursday evening.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, and four children. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit his family.

Vickery, a former firefighter and paramedic forced out of work by his medical issues, had a long path of recovery after surgery to try and repair damage done to his heart by chemotherapy and radiation treatments for a neuroblastoma when he was an infant.

He eventually needed two heart valve replacements and other heart repairs. The work necessitated 10 surgical procedures in all.

In addition, Cheryl has had to be away from her job as a teacher's aide as he has gone through the many surgeries.

A GoFundMe account has also been established for the Vickery family at www.gofundme.com/wtk8tq68-hope-for-steven.