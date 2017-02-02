Campbell ISD closes due to illness; SB back in class

One area school is back in session on Thursday following excessive illnesses, while another school district is taking a couple of days off to allow students to recover.

Sulphur Bluff Independent School District students were back in class today after the district closed for two days due to the large number of students and staff who were ill, most of them with flu-like symptoms.

Campbell ISD, however, announced Wednesday it will shut down Thursday and Friday because of “excessive amount of absences stemmng from the flu.”

Closing the school will allow the custodial staff to “disinfect the entire building thoroughly and so staff and students can recuperate,” according to the district’s announcement.

Campbell ISD plans on resuming classes as normal on Monday, Feb. 6.

The district will use bad weather days built into the calendar to make up for the missed days this week. That means students and staff will be in school April 17 and May 19.