Election: Contested race for YISD board seat

A contested race has developed for an unexpired seat on Yantis Independent School District Board of Trustees, but the two other candidates are unchallenged in their bid for election to the two full three-year term seats on the school board.

Tyra Kenemore filed Wednesday seeking election to the seat held by Mike Kenney until his death last year. Two years remain of that term. Also filing candidacy Jan. 25 for a place on the May 6 ballot for the two-year unexpired term was April Johnson.

Kenemore, a deputy clerk at Hopkins County District Clerk’s office, has lived in the district for 36 years. Johnson, a stay-at-home mom, has lived in the district for 11 years.

The two other at-large full-term seats on the board are as yet uncontested. So far, only two candidates, Melissa Stephens and Jennifer McKeever, had filed with YISD adminstration office. McKeever is a stay-at-home mom who has lived in the district for four years. Stephens owns Yantis Café and has lived in the district for 16 years.

Currently, Dwayne Attaway and Kay Glenn hold the three-year seats on the school board; their terms expire in May. Neither had filed an application seeking reelection to the board as of Wednesday afternoon.

Filing for all three seats on YISD school board continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays until Feb. 17 in YISD administration office.