Cancer Free: Celebrating Patti’s miracle, a clean report, by the grace of God

On what could have been a very difficult day, Patti Stone Sells received the news of a lifetime. She learned after a hard fought battle that she is now cancer free — and she received the news on Jan. 31. Learning about her miracle on son Tanner Stone Higgins’ birthday

made it much more special for the Sulphur Springs resident; it was like Tanner sending a gift from heaven, that he is still looking out for his mom.

However, Sells says she has no doubt God is the reason for her recovery from what was supposed to be incurable cancer. When she was diagnosed with Stage 4 leiomyosarcoma, she was told there was no cure, that she’d be in treatment the rest of her life. But, as she told her doctor, a non-believer, “My God can do anything. You don’t know my Jesus.” She held strong to that faith, believing at each step, praying through the darkest days individually, and with family and friends.

Although she was very appreciative to the many who visited her, made sure her family was fed, helped clean her home and showed support in so many ways, when asked what others could to help her through her cancer battle, Sells asked for their continued prayer. In fact, when others inquired, she firmly told them; that God was going to take it away and that one day she would be cancer free.

Despite times of weakness, sickness and loss of hair, surgeries, many months of disappointing news and a few setbacks, Sells never stopped believing God had a plan for her and that one day when she went for her doctor visit, she’d be told she was cancer free.

Her sister, Laurie Stone Caldwell, says Patti saw it as a challenge from God, who put her in the doctor’s path to make him a believer.

That day came Tuesday, Jan. 31, the birthday of her oldest son Tanner Stone Higgins, who was killed in action April 14, 2012, while serving his country as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan.

“On this day 28 years ago God blessed me with new life in the form of my firstborn son Tanner Stone Higgins. Today .... another gift of new life, and not by chance on this extra special day ... I AM CANCER FREE!” Sells posted Tuesday after her doctor’s appointment.

While Sells’ doctor says medicine is the reason there’s no sign of cancer in her body, she has no doubt the many prayers and her faith in God’s healing grace are what made her cancer free.

Sells wanted to celebrate God’s miracle of healing. She wanted to dance in the fountain on Celebration Plaza — winter or not — to rejoice in her miracle. The city of Sulphur Springs turned the water on Wednesday, to grant her wish. And what a perfect venue — the fountain on Celebration Plaza in Celebration City. She posted an invite on her Facebook page, and she and her family and friends got busy spreading the word, inviting all to celebrate with her and offer praise.

With a T-shirt that references Proverbs 31, the strength of a woman who fears God and tells those reading to “never understimate a woman with a prayer and a plan,” with pants legs rolled up, Sells arrived downtown Wednesday beaming from ear to ear.

At 5:30 p.m., 75-100 people — sons Dillon Henegar and Noah Sells, her siblings and mom, family, fellow cancer warriors, girls from a local Bible study she led for 10 months until cancer intruded, friends and coworkers — joined Sells to see her run barefooted into the fountain.

“Cancer free. It’s all God! I am blessed!” Sells exclaimed, then offered thanks to everyone for their continued support and especially for their prayers.

“The Lord has blessed us by bringing Patti into our lives. Her stength and her faith are an inspiration,” said Bro. Tim Wright, who Sells asked to speak at the gathering.

“Thank you all for giving your support and prayers, for standing by faithfully, for doing so much,” Sells said, asking all to “Go forth and get in The Word; receive it. Be grateful. I am so blessed!”

Now, Sells will focus on her family and making sure the 5th Annual Tanner Higgins Warrior Run is a success so that military veterans and their families in need of extra help and high school seniors entering the armed forces can be blessed with proceeds from theTanner Higgins Militar Memorial Fund.