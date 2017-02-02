Armorock facility adding to local industrial base

Neighborliness goes two ways in business as well as individual relations.

The Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation welcomed Armorock Polymer Concrete Products to the area on Thursday with a groundbreaking event at the company's local plant site, 207 Heritage Court, just off County Road 3202 east of Loop 301, and the company is glad to be setting up stakes locally.

"We wanted to be in Texas," said company President Vince Bussio. "They were welcoming to us and very inviting to us."

Armorock is headquartered in Boulder City, Nev. It has been in business for 56 years.

The local facility will employ about 50 people, according to Roger Feagley, executive director of the EDC, which hosted the event at the site of the company’s future building. The building is being constructed for Armorock by the EDC as a development incentive.

"It helped us financially," Bussio said.

Feagley said a building like this takes six-nine months to complete, on average.

Local economic and business leaders welcomed Armorock, including EDC Board President Tom Sellers.

"We're so excited to have Armorock with us," Sellers said. He then mentioned various dignitaries at the event before handing over the podium to one of them, Sulphur Springs Mayor Emily Glass.

"We are extremely delighted to have Armorock here," she said.

She said she thought that all of the people in attendance, on such a brisk day, showed local unity for business support.

She then turned the microphone over to Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom.

"We want to say thank you for choosing our city and county," he said. "We’re really looking forward to seeing everything up and running in June and July."

He also said that, given the blessing of another new business, an expected 50 new jobs and an expansion of the property tax base, he wanted to see things both ways, as well.

"We want to look at the other side — how can we bless you?" he asked.

With that, he invited Buccio to the podium.

"We are humbled and touched by having all of you come out," Buccio said. "This means a lot to us."

He then got into why his company had chosen Sulphur Springs for the location of its first plant outside of its home.

"There's something about rural America that is wonderful," he said. "We like the rural community."

He then expanded further on that.

"We're a family … and we expect to find the same community here," he said. He added that some of his employees had Texas connections and were looking forward to coming here.

He then thanked Feagley and everyone who had worked with him on getting Armorock to Sulphur Springs.

Bussio said that, due to the location, the new plant could be a bit of an anchor facility.

"We see this plant as being the flagship for us," he said.

Armorock makes sewer system pipes, connectors, manhole covers and other wastewater system products out of a cement-free concrete polymer. It backs them with a 50-year warranty, according to its website. On it, Armorock says its polymer products are made of a mix of resin, sand, aggregate and fiberglass rebar. Bussio said just one other company, which also has a plant in Texas, manufactures similar products.

Armorock’s website also says there that the polymer construction makes their products lighter than traditional manholes and similar products, making them easier to install. In addition, it says the polymer construction, by creating a smoother wall on products than traditional concrete, makes it more difficult for sewer-system bacteria to grow on its products.

Bussio said this lasts longer than putting an epoxy coating over traditional concrete. It has a 50-year warranty on its products.

Armorock representatives had sample products of their work at the groundbreaking.