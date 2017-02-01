Stolen equipment valued at $64K recovered in Henderson County

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigators Wade Sheets and Charles Humphries Tuesday afternoon tracked a $64,000 piece of construction

equipment reported stolen Monday morning from a Cumby work site to Henderson County, where they also located property that had been stolen from Arkansas as well.

According to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum, the investigators, upon learning the $64,000 Caterpillar skid steer loader had been stolen from a construction site on Interstate 30 near Cumby, jumped on the case. They got a huge break Tuesday when it was discovered the equipment had a “locator” on it. They were able to utilize the technology to find the property.

“They tracked it to one place, then got information where they took it from there,” Tatum said.

They found the item at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Athens area of Henderson County, behind some small trees in a wooded area. Along with the skid loader, officials also discovered a 40-foot Big Tex dovetail trailer. A records check showed the trailer to have been reported to Arkansas authorities as stolen. Consequently, the trailer was recovered from the site as well.

Tatum said as of midmorning Wednesday, no arrests had been made in connection with the recovered property. However, investigators plan to seek warrants for the arrest of those involved, suspects who reside outside of Hopkins County.

The sheriff commended the investigators on their efforts which lead to the quick recovery of the property.