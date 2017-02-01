Annual Kids’ Trout Fishing Day around the corner

On Saturday, it’s going to be time for another fun day for kids with rods and reels to see what they can land.

The annual Larry Buster Memorial Sulphur Springs Kids' Trout Fishing Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peavine Pinion Pool located in Buford Park.

Soft drinks and hot dogs will be provided, and there will be drawings for door prizes for participating children. Kids of all ages are encouraged to bring their rods, reels and bait, to take a chance at catching some of the 1,500 rainbow trout that will be stocked by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel.

According to Monte Brown of TPWD and other staff, the event, which has been held for more than a decade, draws about 200 children and probably about an equal number of adults.

According to Brown, whole kernel corn, marshmallows, Berkley PowerBait, trout bait, and small spinners are generally the favorite baits for trout. He specifically mentoned a Super Duper and rooster tails as good lures to use.

He also had one or two other tips for increasing the chances of fishing success at the event.

“The trout prefer smaller hooks, smaller lures and light lines,” he said.

Kids and adults alike may want some warm clothing when out at the park Saturday.

As of midday Wednesday, the forecast for Saturday calls for overcast skies with temperatures from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Wind is predicted to be about 10 mph with a slight chance of rain showers.

Because this event is sponsored in part by TPWD, there is a special exemption in effect during the event. Adults who are actively helping kids fish for trout are exempt from the normal license requirements during the event only. All other anglers are required to have a freshwater fishing license. There is no minimum size limit on rainbow trout, but there is a daily bag limit of five fish per person.

Outside of the event, TPWD requires a fishing license for all people age 16 or older.

The event is sponsored by the National Wild Turkey Federation, Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries Division, the City of Sulphur Springs, local merchants, civic organizations and many individual contributors.

For more information, call TPWD at 903-593-5077.