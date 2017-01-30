Tax return aid from IRS certified volunteers starts Feb. 4, continues Tuesdays & Saturdays through April 18

Free assistance will be offered two days a week for individuals in need of help in preparing their annual federal tax returns.

Local Internal Revenue Service certified AARP volunteers will be preparing 2016 income tax returns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays starting this Saturday, Feb. 4, and continuing through April 18, at Wesley United Methodist Church, located at 614 Texas St.

All individuals who volunteer their time have attended a one-week training session to ensure they are familiar enough with the new tax preparation software and new laws to be able to effectively answer basic questions taxpayers may have. Each volunteer also has passed the IRS test certifying their knowledge of those topics.

There is no charge for this service provided by AARP Foundation and the IRS. AARP membership is also not required to take advantage of this program.

Last year, the program helped more than 500 people in both the Sulphur Springs and Greenville locations; approximately 2.7 million were helped nationwide by Tax Aide.

“We are just helping prepare their taxes. A lot of people can’t afford to take and pay someone to do it for them. We fill that niche, to help people with the software and understand tax law. We see mainly retired individuals. Seventy-five to 80 percent are retired. We do returns for people working with tax credits like child and education,” District Tax Aide Coordinator Cheryl Spears noted.

While most participants are senior citizens, people of all ages are welcome to attend one of the two weekly sessions at WUMC to receive help preparing a basic tax return.

Those seeking help should bring their photo ID, 2015 tax return and a Social Security card for each person to be named on the 2016 return.

Additional questions about the program may be directed to Cheryl Spears at 903-885-8932.