Mount Vernon residents urged to boil water after line break

Customers of the City of Mount Vernon water system need to boil water prior to consumption, due to a line break in the system.

The notice was declared at 3:31 a.m. Sunday by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil, then boiled for two minutes, according to the notice.

In lieu of boiling, residents may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the form of phone, email and other alerts.

Mount Vernon water customers who have any questions concerning this matter, may contact City Administrator Tina Rose at 903-717-4489 or Director of Public Works Jeremy Cox at 903-285-3423.