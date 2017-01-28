County crime at record low, clearance rate remains high

A new record was set last year in Hopkins County. Only 158 criminal offenses were recorded overall in the nine major crime reporting categories in 2016, setting a new 17-year record low, according to data provided by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s nine fewer offenses reported last year than in 2014, when the record low was set at 167, 37 less than in 2015 when the clearance rate was set at an unprecedented 98.97 percent. The county’s clearance rate for 2016 was 96.2 percent, a rate that would have been 99.34 percent if not for the arson cases filed by the Hopkins County Fire Marshal’s Office through the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum attributes the lower crime statistics and higher clearance rate to the aggressive approach the officers at HCSO take on crime and the collaborative efforts of all officials involved in the legal system.

“The patrol division consists of very, very aggressive officers. Some citizens may not understand why they sometimes are not as nice as they might be. Their job is to serve and protect Hopkins County. That’s what they are doing, and will continue to do. And, sometimes, that might mean a situation where they’re not as nice,” Tatum said.

Investigation starts with the deputies on patrol as soon as a case is reported or a crime is discovered. The deputies continue to work alongside the sheriff’s investigators when they are called in. Being able to increase the salary scale for sheriff’s staff in recent years has also helped to retain trained, dedicated skilled officers, the sheriff explained.

In addition to a very dedicated and hard working patrol division, Tatum commends his “top notch” HCSO criminal investigations team. Investigator Corley Weatherford is specially trained in forensics, especially those involving computers and electronics, and has a special computer lab he utilizes to collect evidence. Investigator Charles Humphries is skilled in utilizing and retrieving data from cell phones in cases. Investigator Dennis Findley specializes in property crimes. The newest addition to CID is Wade Sheets, who has been with the department for a number of years, and will be able to assist Weatherford.

The investigators work with prosecutors to obtain arrest warrants as needed. Tatum commended the attorneys who prosecute the cases and the district judge who hears them, for their stance on crime as well.

Having a good working relationship with other law enforcement agencies operating within the county — including Sulphur Springs police, Texas Rangers and cattle rangers — is also very valuable in helping lower crime stats and increase clearance rates.

“We work well with police and other counties, everyone from the Texas rangers and cattle rangers — the jailers, communications operators too — understands what we are trying to do. Everybody pitches in and are professional; they don’t have to be told by supervisors what to do. They see a need and do it,” Tatum said. “We’re going to continue what we’re doing and try to get better.”

These continued efforts by officers, the sheriff noted, have resulted in significantly lower crime stats when compared to 2004, when the 17-year high spiked to 412, and 226 cases were cleared from HCSO books by either arrest, conviction or exception.

In fact, crime has continued to be below 350 since 2005, a year in which 336 overall crimes were recorded and the clearance rate was 58.9 percent, and the overall number of crimes has remained below 200 overall since 2012, when 184 offenses were recorded and 153 cases cleared.

Crime in Hopkins County declined in five of the nine major crime reporting categories, and rose in two others. No crimes were recorded at all in two categories. One new record low was set and one record high as well.

Last year, there were only 36 burglaries recorded by HCSO, 18 fewer than in 2015, marking the first time since the News-Telegram began tracking county crime stats in 2000 that less than 50 burglaries were recorded, which set a record low. Previously, the fewest number of burglaries in a single year was 50 in 2012, a year in which only 34 burglary cases were cleared. In 2016, officers not only kept pace with the incoming cases, but cleared one more case than was reported. Typically, when clearance rates exceed cases, it means unresolved cases from a previous year were cleared during that year.

The most burglaries in a single year was 122 in 2002, a year in which only 24 burglaries were cleared and during which 198 of the 408 overall offenses recorded were cleared. In fact, 2007 was the first year fewer than 100 burglaries were recorded; while 77 burglaries occurred, only 53 cases were cleared.

“We strive to recover property if it’s been taken and to clear cases to send them to be prosecuted,” Tatum said. “We are more aggressive in catching burglars. Patrol is out in the county during the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the average burglary happens. We’ve talked to burglars during interviews with them and asked what they are looking for. Alarm systems, mean dogs, security cameras are all deterrents. If you have them, put them up. We are aggressive in catching and returning property to owners, even more if there’s elderly or children involved.

“If you steal something or commit a break-in offense here in Hopkins County, you will see us. If you take property, it’s a fact, we will go wherever we have to go to recover it – other cities, counties even other states if that’s where the clues and evidence lead,” he said.

Also dropping significantly from 2015 to 2016 were larcenies, that is all thefts except vehicle thefts. There were 45 thefts last year, 18 less than in 2015, and just two offenses shy of the record low posted in 2014. The most larcenies in a single year during the 17-year reporting period was 145 in 2002, a year in which only 37 larceny cases were cleared. In fact, this category didn’t dip below 100 offenses until 2010, a year in which 56 thefts were recorded and only 47 cases were cleared. In fact, 2016 was the first time since at least 2000, maybe ever, this category had a 100 percent clearance rate.

For the second year in a row, there were no criminal homicides recorded by HCSO. In fact, only one murder each was recorded in 2000, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2014. The record high was two criminal homicides in 2004. No homicides were recorded in the remaining nine years. And, the clearance rate for this category has continued to be 100 percent each year, according to the HCSO data.

There were also no robberies in 2016, the same as in seven other years since 2000. The record for this category was set at three robberies in 2002, with 2009, 2001 and 2014 tied in second with two robberies each. Only one robbery was reported in 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2015. There were only two years in which the clearance rate didn’t match the case load. Three robberies were recorded but only two cleared in 2002. However, in 2003, two robberies were cleared, one more than was reported.

Last year matched 2015 in the number of forcible rapes recorded. Five were recorded in both years. Although the clearance rate in that category for 2015 was 100 percent, while in 2016, one fewer case was cleared than the five reported. That’s still less than half of the record high of 13 forcible rapes set in 2008, with 2002 setting the low; there were no rapes recorded that year. This also is a category in which the clearance rate most often equals the number of offenses recorded; additional exceptions include 2002, when one case was cleared but no cases were recorded, 2006 when 12 rapes were reported but only 11 rape cases cleared, 2007 when two cases were reported but a whopping five cases were cleared, and 2011 when 11 cases were reported but only 10 cleared.

There were two fewer simple assaults in 2016 than the 43 posted in 2015. While still six more than the record of 35 set in 2012, 2016 had 73 offenses less than the record of 114 set in 2004. Only one less simple assault case was cleared from the books in 2016, as was the case in 2015 when 42 cases were cleared. Four of the last 17 years had 100 percent clearance rates in the simple assault category: 108 in 2001, 60 in 2009, 58 in 2010 and 35 in 2012. Three years had exceptional clearance rates with more cases cleared than offense reported: 114 simple assaults and 115 cases cleared in 2003, 58 offenses and 59 cases cleared in 2008, and 39 offenses and 42 ases cleared in 2014.

There were three less aggravated assault offenses recorded in 2016 than the 21 recorded in 2015. That’s more than three times the 17-year record low of five cases in 2010, but still 48 less than the record high of 66 aggravated assaults recorded in 2004. This was another category that boasted a 100 percent clearance rate — 18 offenses and 18 cases cleared — in 2016. Other years boasting 100 percent agg assault clearance rates were 2009 with 14 and 2015 with five. In only four years were there more aggravated assault cases cleared than recorded: 36 agg assaults and 37 cases cleared in 2007, 26 offenses and 28 cases cleared in 2001, 37 offenses and 38 cases cleared in 2008, 13 offenses and 14 cases cleared in 2014. The remaining years had clearance rates below 100 percent.

The two categories that increased from 2015 to 2016 were motor vehicle thefts and arsons.

Seven vehicle thefts were recorded last year, two more than in 2015, but still less than one-third of the record high of 27 vehicle thefts recorded in 2008. The record low goes to 2002, when no vehicle thefts were recorded. Also, 2016 posted a 100 percent clearance rate with seven cases cleared too; 2009 and 2011 were the only other years with a 100 percent clearance rate for vehicle thefts. The remaining years vehicle theft cases outpaced the number of cases cleared.

Three more arsons were reported in 2016 than the three of 2015, eclipsing 2013’s four arsons to set a new 17-year record high. Previously, there were three arsons each in 2003 and 2015; two each in 2002, 2007 and 2012; and one each in 2004 and 2006.

Hopkins County Fire Marshal Mike Matthews said while there were more arson offenses recorded in 2016, it’s more likely a reflection of the availability of additional trained investigators and resources by which investigators are able to better identify whether a fire was accidental or not. Having additional staff and access through Ark-Tex Council of Government to Paris Fire Department’s arson detection dog means investigators were able to cover and investigate more ground in a shorter period of time. If the cause of a blaze is suspicious, the canine is called to see if she detects accelerant, which allows them to collect a sample from the area and send it to a lab that provides quicker results. More positive results mean more cases, he explained.

In only three of the nine years in which arsons were recorded were 100 percent clearance rates posted: 2004, 2007 and 2012. Last year, the HCSO data shows only one case cleared based on the way the cases are recorded. However, the fire marshal pointed out that actually three 2016 arson cases have resulted in arrests, including two by confessions given by suspects during interviews. He credits the cooperative efforts of both the sheriff’s office and the fire investigators in tracking down leads and suspects, and aiding in interviews as needed for the arrests.