SSHS FFA member Blaine Flemens catches calf at FW Stock Show

FORT WORTH — Blaine Flemens, a member of Sulphur Springs FFA, caught a calf during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Calf Scramble, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $10,000 in scholarship awards.

Blaine's parents are Joseph and Tammy Flemens. Flemens' award was sponsored by Eunice and Kelly McColm.

Flemens will use the purchase certificate to buy a registered beef or dairy heifer he will raise and exhibit at next year's Fort Worth Stock Show.

During the 28 rodeo performances, the Calf Scramble gives 16 Texas 4-H and FFA members the opportunity to catch eight calves, in one of the most thrilling and unpredictable events. The Justin Boot Company and Texas Mutual Insurance have been long time supporters of the Calf Scramble. Participants who do not catch a calf receive a pair of Justin boots.

The Stock Show's Calf Scramble scholarship awards range from $500 to $10,000, to participants who demonstrate dedication and hard work through monthly reports, and a final essay submitted to their sponsors and the Calf Scramble Committee. The Calf Scramble program awarded 54 scholarships totaling in $226,000 in 2016.

