Peerless home destroyed by fire; pet perishes

A Peerless home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. No one was injured, but the occupants’ pet reportedly perished in the blaze, according to reports.

Hopkins County, Peerless, Miller Grove, Cumby and North Hopkins firefighters, and deputies were dispatched at 12:36 a.m. and deputies at 12:36 a.m. to a mobile home fire on County Road 4771.

Upon arrival, the structure was reported to be fully engulfed in flames. It was considered a total loss.

The local chapter of the Red Cross was contacted and is assisting the occupants, who reportedly spent the rest of the night with family members.

Investigators said based on an initial investigation that it appeared the fire started near a wood-burning stove, but have yet to officially rule on the cause.

The blaze is the second structure fire county firefighters were dispatched to in less than 12 hours. Hopkins County, Arbala, Miller Grove and Brinker were dispatched at 3:25 p.m., and deputies at 3:28 p.m. to FM 2297 in Arbala. A controlled burn had reportedly gotten out of hand and spread, catching a trailer house at the location on fire, according to fire reports.