C-P FFA team wins first, 3 others win awards at Fort Worth Stock Show

FORT WORTH — Como-Pickton FFA students won first place in the Livestock Equipment Division in the Junior Agricultural Mechanics Project Show at the 121st Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. One additional group placed in the top two, and two teams earned ribbons at the event.

Making up the team that won first place honors in the “other livestock equipment class” with their portable milking parlor were Cameron Matthews, Breanna Bowen, Tristen Sickles and River Thomas.

Earning second place honors in the cattle chutes class with their cattle squeeze chute were Denton Lawson, Tyler Osborne, Heston Wilburn and Robert Flewelling III.

Receiving a blue ribbon for their specialty equipment trailer in the “other trailers” class was the team of Parker Cummings, Daniel Galvan and Melvin Jackson.

Samantha Gallo, Jessica Mares and Ashley Latham’s fire pit received a red ribbon in the “outdoor recreation and convenience class.”

Displaying the talents, skills and knowledge of Texas youth, the Junior Agricultural Mechanics Project Show is a highlight of the Stock Show's opening weekend.

Members of 4-H and FFA organizations spend countless hours designing and constructing equipment (livestock and wildlife feeders, trailers, cultivation tools, etc.) to suit a variety of farm and ranch needs. There are also divisions for outdoor recreational equipment as well as a division for restoration of farm and ranch equipment (tractors and horse drawn equipment). The contest has experienced significant popularity among 4-H clubs and high school agricultural science programs since its inception in 2013.

“The Junior Ag Mechanics Project Show has expanded the scope and significance of the Stock Show's educational programs,” said Brad Barnes, Stock Show president and general manager. “These young men and women are constructing not only outstanding projects, but building important education and career paths.”

Sponsors for the Junior Ag Mechanics Project Show and the Texas M.A.D.E. scholarship program include: Devon Energy; Lincoln Electric; Ag Power; Andes Coil Processors; ESAB; Miller/Hobart; Priefert; Big Tex Trailers; RDO Equipment; Ritchie Bros.; Saint-Gobain; O'Neal Flat Rolled Metals; TDIndustries; and U.S. Army.

