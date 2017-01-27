Hopkins County Grand Jury indicts 34 people for felony crimes

The Hopkins County Grand Jury signed 46 indictments naming 34 individuals, including seven people charged in more than one indictment.

Charges ranged from unauthorized use of stolen vehicle, fraudulent use of identifying information, controlled substance and marijuana possession, firearms offenses, burglary, and credit or debit card abuse to aggravated sexual assault of a child, aggravated assault with a weapon burglary of a habitation with intent to commit murder, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.

Indicted for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit murder was Nakia Dean Lindsey.

Eric Spencer Marshall was indicted for arson.

Juan Daniel Santana-Mendez was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Indicted on two injury to a child, elderly or disabled person charges each were Glenn Anthony Epps and Tiffany Nicole Epps.

Jake Adam Blount was named in four indictments, one each for unauthorized use of vehicle and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, and two for credit or debit card abuse.

Carlos Thompson and Jaspen Quayshawn Debase were both indicted for theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Destiny Darlene Bradshaw was indicted for possession of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance and for possession of a controlled substance.

Also indicted for theft of a firearm were Chester Junior Thompson and Haylee Brooke Chester.

James Michael Morris Jr. was indicted for burglary of a building and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair its availability as evidence.

Nethasher Nicole Goodlow was indicted for theft of property valued at less than $2,500, a charge enhanced due to two or more previous convictions.

Rodney Jerome Clayton, Juan Carlos Banda and Austin Olly Kethvong were each indicted for possession of marijuana. Kethvong and Banda are both alleged to have possessed 4 ounces or more but less than 5 pounds of marijuana. Clayton is alleged to have been in possession of 2 ounces or more but less than 4 ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone.

Indicted for possession of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance were Larry Vincent Ray Villarreal, Corey Butler and Garland Shane Robinson.

Halley Marie Stairs was indicted for possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 2 controlled substance.

Several individuals were indicted for possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance, including Torie Jean Bradley, Edgar Delgado, Moises Caballero, Dana Michelle Delozier, Kimberly Rae Dotson, Kaitlin Suzanne Jameson and John Phillip Smith.