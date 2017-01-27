PJC Board of Regents modifies workforce programs

The Paris Junior College Board of Regents has approved the modification of three workforce programs — vocational nursing, networking/CISCO and mechatronics — to comply with new state requirements and better meet local industry needs.

Changes to many programs began when the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board mandated 60-hour degrees. PJC's associate degree nursing program was already modified. Now the LVN program certificate will have the same material taught in fewer hours.

Changes to the Computer Networking/CISCO and Mechatronics programs come in response to industry advisory committee recommendations. Advisory committee requests are forwarded by faculty to the Curriculum and Instruction Committee, which then forwards approved ideas to the board of regents.

“They're paying to hire folks,” said Vice President of Workforce Education John Spradling of the industry advisors, “and we're responding to what they design.”

In other business, the Regents:

— Received the monthly financial report showing PJC's income remains ahead of expenses.

— Authorized commissioning of PJC police officer Christie Buzbee (full-time) and Richard Adams (part-time).

— Discussed options for redistricting across Lamar County. A meeting has been called for Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. to allow regents to hear from the redistricting attorney.

— Received an update on community college tuition rates statewide, showing PJC remains below the state average in both in-district, out-of-district, and out-of-state tuition and fees. Initial budget bills filed in the Texas legislature have significant funding cuts for community colleges.

— Approved the employment of Campus Police Officer Christie Buzbee and Educational Talent Search Advisor Tiffany Dawes, and the resignation of Accounting Instructor Shannon Brown and Licensed Vocational Nursing Instructor Tiffany Crenshaw.